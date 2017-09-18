Lakeland Police Are Investigating a Suspicious Death After Body Was Discovered on Construction Site

LAKELAND, FL (September 18, 2017) On Thursday, September 14, 2017 at approximately 8:35am Lakeland Police Officers responded to 8060 Highway 33 North in reference to a body found at a construction area. The victim was discovered by a construction team member who were driving a piece of equipment over to the area to retrieve the first load of dirt for the day at approximately 8:15am. He immediately spotted the body and notified the on-site manager who then contacted 911.





Detectives and members of the Crime Scene Unit were able to identify the victim, Miqueas Rodriguez-Gonzalez, age 40, using fingerprints. Gonzalez had been released from prison just thirteen days prior on September 1. In April of 2016 Gonzalez was arrested for possession of Heroin within 1000 feet of a church. Anyone with information related to the case is asked to call Detective Tim McDonald at 834-8955.