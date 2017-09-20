Operation Blue Roof Comes To Polk County

Polk County Press Release

Bartow, Florida – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will be in Bartow starting Wednesday to provide no-cost temporary repairs for roofs damaged by Hurricane Irma.





Representatives from the Corps will be available from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. starting tomorrow at the Bartow Municipal Airport, 5253 Airport Blvd. in Bartow.

Only primary residences with standard shingled roofs are eligible for the program. Metal roofs and mobile homes will be repaired as practical on a case-by-case basis. However, roofs with 50 percent or more structural damage are not eligible.

To get assistance, you must sign a form to allow Corps staff and contractors to access your property. Those forms can be filled out at the Bartow Airport location.

The program is free and there is never a charge for services. Also, please note the Corps staff does not call residents to sign up.

For more information, call 888-ROOF-BLU (888-766-3258), or go tohttp://www.saj.usace.army.mil/BlueRoof/. Applicants who use 711 or video relay service can call 800-621-3362. Those who are deaf, hearing impaired or have a speech disability and use TTY can call 800-462-7585.