County parks reopening Friday Sept. 22
Bartow, Fla. (September 20, 2017) — Polk County parks and campgrounds listed below will open to the public on Friday, September 22, 2017; however, some parks will have limited access.
- Aldine Combie Park
- Bone Valley ATV Park- will open with limited access to trails
- Discounted Day Pass: $5 per person (Friday, Sept. 22 through Mon. Sept 25)
- Christina Park
- East Central Park
- Ft. Meade Park
- Highland City Park (Strickland Pit closed until further notice)
- Homeland Heritage Park
- Hunt Fountain Park
- Jan Phil Park
- Loyce E. Harpe Park- limited access to the public
- Will be used as a hurricane debris site. The annual Haunted Halloween Hayride & Happenings is cancelled for this year.
- Mulberry Park
- Northeast Regional Park
- Poinciana Park
- Polk City Park
- Saddle Creek Park
- Saddle Creek Gun Range- is closed through the weekend.
- Will resume normal operating hours on Wednesday, Sept. 27.
- Simmers Young Park- Opening Sept. 25th
- Will be used as a hurricane debris site. Simmers Young Dog Park will remain closed until further notice. The park entrance off of K-Ville Road will be closed to the public until further notice. The public can enter the park through American Spirit Blvd. entrance off of Spirit Lake Road.
- Wahneta Park
- Walker Road Park
- Campgrounds
- Arbuckle Campground- closed until further notice
- Rosalie Campground- open
- Coleman Landing Campground- Open
- Port Hatchineha Campground- Open
- Saddle Creek Campground- Open