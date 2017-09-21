Polk County Public Schools Will Use Remaining Early Release Days to Make Up Storm Days

In consultation with the Polk Education Association, Polk County Public Schools will use its six remaining early release days for the 2017-2018 school year to make up instructional time lost due to Hurricane Irma.





“There will be no more early release days for students for the rest of the school year,” said Superintendent Jacqueline M. Byrd. “However, this will spare students, teachers and other employees from having to lose precious time during the holiday seasons, or extending the school year to make up instructional time. We feel this option is the best compromise to keep our students in class without giving up important time with loved ones.”

The scheduled early dismissal days that are now full instructional days are:

Oct. 11, 2017

Nov. 15, 2017

Jan. 24, 2018

Feb. 7, 2018

March 14, 2018

May 16, 2018