Community Involvement Conference Scheduled for Friday, Sept. 29





The 2017 Community Involvement Conference is scheduled for Friday, Sept, 29, 2017 from 7:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the First Assembly Church of God, 915 S. Broadway Ave in Bartow.

The conference features a series of workshops focused on school volunteering, parental involvement and community partnerships. The event will also include a panel discussion, and opportunities to become a school volunteer or mentor.

The event is open to the public. Pre-registration is preferred, but guests can register on the day of the conference. A $9 early registration fee includes lunch, increasing to $10 the day of the event.

For more information or to pre-register, visit https://goo.gl/ubHUps.

