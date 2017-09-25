Polk County’s Answer to Health and Safety Concerns from Residents





EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY

BARTOW, Fla. (Sept. 24, 2017) – In response to last week’s 6,022 resident calls concerning garbage, routine yard trash, bulk and recyclables still sitting at the curb, Polk County’s Waste & Recycling office officials met with Advanced Disposal and FCC Environmental management teams. The group met to discuss the health concerns and safety issues of residents, and the immediate collection of these materials.

Advanced Disposal and FCC Environmental will be functioning in an emergency capacity assisting residents with the removal of garbage, routine yard waste, bulk and recyclables. Residents must bag or containerize routine yard waste for collection until further notice.

Beginning Monday, Sept. 25, the two haulers will focus their efforts on the areas most reported as affected by non-collections:

· South Lakeland

· Davenport

· Poinciana

· Haines City

· Lake Wales

“It is no longer about the non-performance of our current hauler, it is about the health and well-being of our County residents and their communities,” said Deputy County Manager, Bill Beasley

At the conclusion of the meeting, representatives from each hauler commented:

“Advanced Disposal was contacted by Polk County to assist in collecting waste and recycling collection services before the initial start of the contract. We are delighted to start early and take care of the customers in need of services,” said Gary Brown, General Manager Advanced Disposal

“FCC Environmental is pleased to partner with Polk County to help its residents through this difficult time and we look forward to the future.” Rick Chancey, FCC Environmental Contract Manager