FEMA’s Disaster Recovery Center Opens Saturday

Bartow, Florida — FEMA’s Mobile Disaster Recovery Center will open Saturday in Bartow to assist Polk County residents whose homes and businesses were damaged by Hurricane Irma.

The center will only be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday through Tuesday at the W.H. Stuart Center, 1710 U.S. 17 South in Bartow.





At the Disaster Recovery Center, residents can register with FEMA for disaster assistance, ask questions and get information about FEMA disaster programs.

Those seeking assistance are urged to first register online through www.DisasterAssistance.gov. Residents also can call 800-621-3362; those with a speech disability or hearing loss and use TTY can call 800-462-7585; and those who use 711 or video relay can call 800-621-3362 to register.

FEMA also recommends that applicants have their Social Security number along with information about insurance, damage and household finances.