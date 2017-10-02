Special Races with Special Needs Children





With one year under their belts and an average of 40 kids per event Sunshine State Superkids is looking for a new home. The non-profit organization works with special needs and non-special needs children giving these children a free fun day of soap box derby racing, Two and half years ago, the Bomm family decided to stay in the sport of soap box derby even though their children aged out of the sport. The concept of races with special needs children has been around since 1977, but was only done at All American Soap Box Derby facilities. There is only one in the State of Florida doing only one race per year. Very few special needs children participate and the drivers had to be regular soap box derby drivers. The founders of Sunshine State Superkids put together a program of up to 8 Superkid events in the Central Florida area and acquired a building to use as storage and a work area. With the help of a lot of great people and businesses, Sunshine State Superkids put together 16 two seat cars and a program going from Melbourne to Bradenton. The first event was in Orlando and ended there in March with the Lighthouse for the Blind Superkids Classic, where there were over 25 visually impaired children racing.

During the first-year Sunshine State Superkids found another need for the children of Central Florida. They first worked with the officials in Orlando that asked if we could work with the inner-city children, where they could come out to be part of the event as drivers. Then when they got to Melbourne the program added the children sitting in the Foster Groups Homes. Since most of these homes do not have a budget to do events like this. With all those children, out there and the siblings, Sunshine State Superkids could give a full realm of children a day out. Oh yea, with all the support of the communities these events are FREE to all children.

Sunshine State Superkids just finished the first race of the season in Orlando at Manheim Auto Auction. The event was a success. The organization was concerned with the outcome of the race due to the Hurricane, but the Orlando event had 30 children participate. Now it is time to get ready for Davenport on October 21st. The event will be held at Horizon Elementary School at 1700 Forest Lake Drive. They are hoping for a great turnout, since this is a new city for them. The organization is also looking for race and car sponsors. The sponsorships help with race day expenses to give the children participating a wonderful day out.

With this event coming up, the organization is also looking for volunteer help. They are looking for volunteers to help the day of the event and looking for a couple men/boys to help Friday afternoon to put the ramps up for Saturday. The ramps take a couple of hours, they are built out of pallet racks.

If anyone can help or families looking for information, please contact Sunshine State Superkids at 352-988-5449 or [email protected]