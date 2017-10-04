“ART & SOLE FOR THE CURE” HONORS BREAST CANCER WARRIORS





Lake Wales, FL – Live music, luminaria, and food trucks are just some of the highlights of “Art & Sole for the Cure,” a breast cancer awareness event presented by Lake Wales Medical Center in partnership with the Lake Wales Arts Council.

Art & Sole for the Cure will be held on Friday, Oct. 20, 5 to 8 p.m. near the gazebo on Lake Wailes lake. The event will include an awareness walk, fun run, live music, food trucks, games and activities for the whole family, a decorated bra contest, survivor recognition, a luminaria ceremony, and more.

The event is free and open to the public, but advance online registration is required to guarantee event T-shirts. “We need to order T-shirts by Oct. 9, so we really want people to go online and sign up before then,” said LWMC’s Maryemma Bachelder. “However, we will leave registration open right up until the date of the event because we want to include as many people as possible.”

The event will begin with a walk and a fun run along the trail at the lake. Attendees will have the opportunity to purchase luminaria in honor or in memory of those who have fought breast cancer. Attendees also are invited to participate in the decorated bra parade / contest; bras should be decorated at home and worn to the event over your shirt; prizes will be awarded. Other activities include Bra Pong, survivor recognition, and a talk by artist Sandy Breuer, a breast cancer survivor whose artwork is on display this month at the Lake Wales Arts Center.

Tickets will be sold for door prize drawings, and donations will be accepted. All proceeds benefit the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

To register, visit www.LakeWalesMedicalCenter.com, and click on Healthy Woman at the bottom of the Home page. Art & Sole is listed under the “Already a Member” link for Upcoming Events.

For information on becoming a sponsor for the event, contact [email protected] or call 863-679-6869.