Bartow Tire Recycling & Household Hazardous Waste Collection Event

set for Saturday, October 21, 2017

Keep Polk County Beautiful, Inc. in partnership with Polk County Board of County Commissioners- Waste and Recycling’s Household Hazardous Waste Division and the City of Bartow Solid Waste Division is bringing their Tire Recycling and Household Hazardous Waste Collection Event back to Bartow on Saturday, October 21, 2017.

This event will be held at Bartow High School, (Enter from E. Georgia St. ONLY and exit onto S. Broadway Ave. -No Vehicle Entry on S. Broadway only Exit) from 8 a.m.– 12 p.m. (noon).

Polk County residents and agricultural land owners may dispose of up to 24 tires per vehicle. Legal hauling limits will be strictly enforced. Absolutely NO Commercial or Automotive Businesses will be allowed. For questions on limitations, Call Keep Polk County Beautiful, (863) 875-8911, for more information.

This event is held in conjunction with Polk County Board of County Commissioner’s Waste and Recycling Division’s Mobile Collection Events for Household Hazardous Waste and Electronics. For information on Hazardous Waste and Electronic disposal, contact (863)284-4319.