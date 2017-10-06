Haines City Man Charged with Sexual Battery and Kidnapping



On Thursday evening, October 5, 2017, PCSO detectives arrested 42-year-old Julio Ruiz of Haines City, and charged him with forced sexual battery (F-1), kidnapping (F-1), burglary with battery (F-1), robbery (F-3), and tampering with evidence (F-3), in the occupied burglary with sexual battery that occurred in Haines City on Thursday evening/Friday morning, September 29, 2017. The suspect was identified through DNA left at the scene. The victim is 81 years old, and per Florida Statute 119, is confidential and exempt.

Ruiz has an extensive and violent criminal history, including: Sexual Battery, Burglary, Cocaine possession, Firearms possession, Carjacking, Fraud, Forgery, Conspiracy, Receiving Stolen Property, Assault, Aggravated Assault, Terroristic Threats, and Harassment.