Lakeland Man Arrested for Armed Robbery

Polk County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested 19-year-old Jamari Gardner of Lakeland on October 5, 2017, for robbery with a firearm (F-L), grand theft of a firearm (F-3), and aggravated assault with a firearm without intent to kill (F-3).





According to the affidavit, Gardner entered the Family Dollar store located at 1135 Combee Road in Lakeland on Thursday, October 5, 2017, around 7:18 p.m. While inside the store, Gardner pointed a firearm at the first victim and demanded money. The victim told deputies he was in shock and when he did not immediately comply, Gardner returned his firearm to his waistband, began laughing, and walked away.

Gardner then approached the front counter to pay for his items. While Gardner was checking out, the second victim opened the cash register drawer, Gardner leaned over the counter, drew the black firearm, pointed it at the victim, and demanded money. The victim hesitated and did not immediately provide the money to Gardner. Gardner returned the gun to his waistband and left the store in a white Lincoln Town car.

Deputies reviewed the store’s video surveillance footage and recognized Gardner from past criminal interactions. Deputies responded to the area of Skyview Blvd. in Lakeland, where the suspect was known to reside.

Deputies located the Lincoln Town car and established a perimeter around the residence. Within a few minutes, Gardner was taken into custody. Gardner admitted to deputies while he was at the Family Dollar, he pulled out his firearm and threatened two store clerks.

During the search of the residence deputies found a loaded handgun with one round in the chamber. The firearm was listed as stolen on December 26, 2016, by Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

“This suspect is only 19 years old and already has a significant criminal history. He has no regard for the law. He was just arrested last month for robbery, and committed last night’s robbery with a stolen firearm! The way to deal with a criminal like this is to sentence him to prison.” – Grady Judd, Sheriff

Gardner has an extensive criminal history to include 22 felony and 20 misdemeanor charges:

09/22/2017 – PSCO – Robbery, Sudden Snatching

05/09/2017 – Dade City P.D. – Crimes Against Person, Corrupt by Threat Public Servant

04/04/2017 – PCSO – Resist arrest and petit theft

04/02/2017 – Dade City P.D. – Petit Theft

01/05/2017 – Pinellas County S.O. – NVDL, Poss Marijuana, and Petit Theft Felony

09/29/2014 – Tampa P.D. – Burglary and Grand Theft

08/10/2014 – Tampa P.D. – Burglary, Grand Theft, and VOP

04/01/2014 – Tampa P.D. – Burglary, Grand Theft, Resist arrest, and VOP

12/16/2013 – Hillsborough County S.O. – Petit Theft and Grand theft

11/20/2013 – Tampa P.D. – Criminal Mischief and VOP

10/16/2013 – Tampa P.D. – Burglary and VOP

04/04/2013 – Hillsborough County S.O. – Petit Theft

01/31/2013 – Hillsborough County S.O. – Resist arrest

01/25/2013 – Tampa P.D. – Failure to Appear

01/10/2013 – Hillsborough County S.O. – Petit Theft

12/11/2012 – Hillsborough County S.O. – Grand Theft (MV) and VOP

10/14/2012 – Hillsborough County S.O. – VOP

03/15/2013 – Tampa P.D. – 3 counts VOP

02/05/2012 – Hillsborough County S.O. – Burglary

12/24/2011 – Hillsborough County S.O. – Armed Burglary, Burglary, Petit Theft, and tow count of Criminal Mischief.

11/30/2010 – Hillsborough County S.O. – Grand Theft

Gardner was transported and booked into the Polk County jail on the above charges.