PCSO Detectives Arrested Organized Retail Crime Suspects During Racketeering Investigation

In October 2017, the PCSO Organized Retail Crime (ORC) Unit identified and arrested eight suspects who were working together to steal thousands of dollars’ worth of merchandize from four Lakeland retail stores: Lowes (3600 US Hwy 98, 3525 Lakeland Highlands Rd), Home Depot (2805 US Hwy 98 North), Walmart (5800 US Hwy 98 North, 3501 South Florida Ave), and JC Penney (3800 US Hwy 98 North). The leader of the group and three others were charged with racketeering. In all, the eight suspects were charged with 66 felonies and 53 misdemeanors.

The suspects committed 34 confirmed thefts during the time frame April – September 2017, depriving businesses of approximately $6,700.00. All but one of the suspects have criminal histories.

According to their affidavits, the “ringleader” of the organized group, 46-year-old Tina Morrison of 3130 Gardner Rd in Lakeland, worked with seven others to steal merchandise from the stores, mainly by entering the stores in the garden or automotive sections, putting items (mostly outdoor/sporting goods and tools) in shopping carts, and taking them to the return counters for gift cards in exchange for the fake “returns.”

Oftentimes, they would then use the fraudulently-obtained gift cards to purchase merchandise, and pawn that merchandise for cash at various pawn stores. Each theft, use of the gift card, and pawn transaction often occurred within a one-hour time frame.

During each return, the suspects provided the store personnel with personal identification (driver’s licenses). During each pawn transaction, the suspects provided pawn brokers with fingerprints and signatures.

The following suspects were arrested and charged:

Tina Morrison, DOB 9/12/71, of Gardner Rd, Lakeland

1 count racketeering (F-1)

(F-1) 1 count director of dealing in stolen property (F-1)

9 counts giving false info to pawn dealer (F-3)

9 counts dealing in stolen property (F-2)

1 count obtaining property by fraud (F-3)

34 counts petit theft (M-1)

Prior arrests for: battery, grand theft, dealing in stolen property, giving false info to pawn dealer, possession of opium, worthless check, uttering forged instrument

Robert Johnson, DOB 2/8/56, of Jungle St, Lakeland

1 count racketeering (F-1)

(F-1) 10 counts giving false info to pawn dealer (F-3)

10 counts dealing in stolen property (F-2)

1 count obtaining property by fraud (F-3)

10 counts petit theft (M-1)

Prior arrests for: battery, battery on LEO, resisting arrest, possession of heroin, possession of cocaine, DWLSR, criminal mischief

Dottie Mox, DOB 3/30/71, of Lake Grove Dr, Lakeland

1 count racketeering (F-1)

(F-1) 7 counts giving false info to pawn dealer (F-3)

7 counts dealing in stolen property (F-2)

1 count obtaining property by fraud (F-3)

9 counts petit theft (M-1)

Prior arrests for: uttering forged instrument, possession of alprazolam, possession of oxycodone, possession of marijuana, maintaining structure for drug use

Paul Mox, DOB 12/15/70, of Lake Grove Dr, Lakeland

1 count racketeering (F-1)

(F-1) 2 counts giving false info to pawn dealer (F-3)

2 counts dealing in stolen property (F-2)

1 count obtaining property by fraud (F-3)

5 counts petit theft (M-1)

Prior arrests for: battery, aggravated assault with deadly weapon, improper display of firearm, possession of alprazolam, possession of oxycodone, possession of marijuana

Willie Solomon, Jr., DOB 8/5/67, of East Parker St, Lakeland

1 count petit theft (M-1)

Prior arrests for: robbery, escape, attempted murder, battery on LEO, battery, possession of short-barreled shotgun, possession of firearm by convicted felon, manslaughter, disorderly conduct, possession of cocaine, resisting arrest, deriving proceeds from prostitution, tampering with evidence, trespassing, DWLSR, vehicle theft

Heather Arlington, DOB 4/3/80, of Combee Ave, Orlando

2 counts petit theft, 3 rd or subsequent offense (M-1)

or subsequent offense (M-1) 1 count obtaining property by fraud (F-3)

Prior arrests for: petit theft, possession of heroin, tampering with evidence

Wendy Davis, DOB 6/25/76, of Vassar Dr, Lakeland

1 count petit theft, 2 nd offense (M-1)

offense (M-1) Prior arrests for: grand theft, possession of heroin, possession of controlled substance, possession of meth, possession of marijuana, fraud, forgery, petit theft, DWLSR

Andrea Rios, DOB 2/6/75, of Talbot House, Lakeland

1 count petit theft (M-1)

The following incidents occurred this year, and each transaction was captured on video surveillance:

April 2017: April 11 th – Tina Morrison and Dottie Mox placed a tent in their cart in the sporting goods section at Walmart; they passed all points of sale and took the tent to the customer service desk; they returned it for a gift card valued at $191.00; they went back into the store 30 minutes later, purchased $30.00 worth of items using the gift card, then sold the remaining balance on the card at a pawn shop. April 14 th – Tina Morrison and Dottie Mox placed two sleeping bags in their cart in the sporting goods section at Walmart; they passed all points of sale and took the sleeping bags to the customer service desk; they returned them for a gift card valued at $164.00; they then sold the remaining gift card at a pawn shop. April 18 th – Tina Morrison and Dottie Mox placed a ceiling fan and a showerhead into their cart at Home Depot; they went to the customer service desk; they returned the items for a gift card valued at $255.00; they went back into the store an hour later and purchased $198.00 worth of items, including a saw, using the gift card; thirty minutes later, they pawned the saw. April 19 th – Tina Morrison and Dottie Mox placed a ceiling fan into their cart at Home Depot; they went to the customer service desk; they returned the fan for a gift card valued at $180.00; they went back into the store ten minutes later and purchased a drill kit worth $169.00 using the gift card; twenty minutes later, they pawned the drill kit. April 19 th – Tina Morrison, Dottie Mox, and Paul Mox, placed 2 chairs and a tent in their cart in the sporting goods section at Walmart; they passed all points of sale and took the items to the customer service desk; they returned it for a gift card valued at $223.00; they sold the gift card at a pawn shop. April 20 th – Tina Morrison, Dottie Mox, and Paul Mox, placed 3 sleeping bags in their cart in the sporting goods section at Walmart; they passed all points of sale and took the items to the customer service desk; they returned 2 sleeping bags for a gift card valued at $125.00 – they were denied a return for the third sleeping bag; they left the third sleeping bag in the cart and left the store; they sold the gift card at a pawn shop. April 24 th – Tina Morrison, Dottie Mox, and Paul Mox, placed 2 faucets in their cart at Home Depot; they passed all points of sale and took the items to the customer service desk; they returned the items for a gift card valued at $282.00; twenty minutes later they went back into the store and purchased a nail gun worth $249.00 using the gift card; thirty minutes later they pawned the nail gun. April 24 th -Tina Morrison, Dottie Mox, and Paul Mox, placed a faucet in their cart at Lowes; they passed all points of sale and took it to the customer service desk; they returned it for a gift card valued at $255.00; Tina went back into the store and purchased a miter saw worth $218.00 using the gift card; an hour later later Tina pawned the miter saw. April 25 th – Tina Morrison placed an outdoor fan in her cart at Home Depot; she passed all points of sale and took the fan to the customer service desk; she returned the fan for a gift card valued at $180.00; forty-five minutes she went back into the store and purchased an impact wrench worth $169.00 using the gift card; thirty minutes later she pawned the power tool. April 26 th – Tina Morrison, Dottie Mox, and Paul Mox, placed a faucet and a showerhead in their cart at Home Depot; they passed all points of sale and took the items to the customer service desk; they returned the items for a gift card valued at $228.00; fifteen minutes later they went back into the store and purchased a saw worth $199.00 using the gift card; twenty minutes later they sold the saw at a pawn shop.

May 2017: May 8 th – Tina Morrison, Dottie Mox, and Heather Arlington, placed an outdoor canopy in their cart at Walmart; they passed all points of sale and took the items to the customer service desk; they returned it for a gift card valued at $170.00; thirty minutes later they sold the gift card at a pawn shop. May 9 th – Tina Morrison and Heather Arlington placed 3 sleeping bags in their cart at Walmart; they passed all points of sale and Morrison gave the cart to Arlington, who proceeded to the customer service counter; for an unknown reason, Arlington left the bags and her identification at the return desk and left the store with Morrison.

