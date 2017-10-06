Public Invited To Fire Station Open House Events





Bartow, Fla. (October 6, 2017) — Polk County Fire Rescue is hosting an open house event at several of our stations. On October 7, residents may visit stations in Saddle Creek, Medulla, Providence and Jan Phyl. On October 14, residents may visit stations in Babson Park, Four Corners and Lake Hamilton.

Those who visit will:

· Meet firefighters

· Receive fire safety tips

· Experience different types of firefighting vehicles

· Learn how to join our family

· Receive free blood pressure checks

On Saturday, October 7, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. stop by one of these stations:

· 410 Saddle Creek, 3325 East Main Street, Lakeland, FL 33801

· 480 Medulla I, 2523 Ewell Road, Lakeland, FL 33813

· 120 Providence, 8936 US Highway 98 N, Lakeland, FL 33809

· 450 Jan Phyl, 333 American Spirit Rd., Winter Haven, FL 33880

On Saturday, October 14, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. stop by one of these stations:

· 920 Babson Park, 714 N Scenic Highway, Babson Park, FL 33827

· 250 Four Corners, 50945 U.S. 27, Davenport, FL 33837

· 650 Lake Hamilton, 75 S Broadway Ave., Haines City, FL 33844