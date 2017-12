Don’t miss out on Christmas in the Village event the Florida Flywheelers.

This event is Friday and Saturday night Dec 8th & 9th from 6pm to 9pm. And again on Dec. 15 & 16 from 6pm to 9pm. Admission is an unwrapped toy, canned food or cash donation (Or all three) Proceeds go to local charities and food banks.





Village is decorated as a Winter Wonderland, photos with Santa and refreshments. Ride the Tram and take a step back in time.

For more information or groups call 863-285-9121.