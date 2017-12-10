Multiple People Injured In Lakeland Crash Saturday Night

Lakeland, Florida – On December 9, 2017 deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash involving a red VW Passat and a grey Chevrolet Silverado. All of the occupants of the vehicles were later transported by ground to Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center due to their injuries.

Preliminary investigation suggests, the driver of the grey Silverado (Daniel Ortiz) was traveling east on New Tampa Hwy in the eastbound lane. While driving through the intersection of New Tampa Hwy and Clark Rd, a red VW driven by Zacharias Castedo-Rogers, attempted to turn left on to Clark Rd from the westbound lanes of New Tampa Hwy. Ortiz struck the front passenger door of the VW. The VW violated the right of way of the Silverado.





At the time of the crash, it appears that all occupants were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash and airbags deployed in both vehicles.

People involved:

VW driver: Zacharias Castedo-Rogers, 32 of Winter Haven was treated and released LRHMC

VW passenger: Daniel Martinez (Front Right Passenger) of Davenport; age 29; non-live threatening injuries; admitted to LRHMC

VW passenger: Randi Price (Rear Left Passenger); of Winter Haven; age 33; minor injuries-treated and released from LRHMC

Silverado driver: Daniel Ortiz; of Bradley; age 18; minor injuries-treated and released from LRHMC

Silverado passenger: Madison Berry (Front Right Passenger); of Mulberry; age 16; non-life threatening injuries, admitted to LRHMC