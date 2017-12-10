Polk Deputies Investigating Incident At Circle K On Spirit Lake Rd.

Winter Haven, Florida – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating and incident that occurred at the Circle K gas station on Spirit Lake Rd. near the intersection of Winter Lake Rd. ( 1108 Spirit Lake Rd, Winter Haven, FL 33880).

According to Scott Wilder, Public Information Officer with Polk County Sheriff’s Office, deputies are seeking information about a shooting that occurred at approximately 5:15 a.m. this morning at the Circle K store. 62 year old Melissa Thomas of Winter Haven was shot one time when she was sitting in her car at the Circle K store. She had gone inside the store, returned and she was preparing to leave when a young black male described as in his early 20s wearing a black hoodie with white lettering with his nose and mouth covered, wearing black pants pointed a hand gun at her and fired once through her open door striking her. Nothing was stolen. The shooter ran away in an unknown direction.

Because he left on foot, it is possible that the suspect lives in the area.





The victim was transported to a local hospital and admitted with non-life threatening injuries. She is in stable condition.

Anyone with information about what occurred or who the shooter might be is asked to call the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at 863-298-6200 or Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS.