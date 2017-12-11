Cooking On The Ridge: Cranberry Eggnog Cornbread Scones

Stir the flour, cornmeal, sugar, baking powder, and salt together in a mixing bowl until blended. Cut in the butter using a pastry cutter or two knives until coarse crumbs form. Mix in the craisins. Use a fork to stir in the eggnog and make a sticky dough.

Turn the dough out onto a lightly floured surface; dip hands in flour and knead the dough about 10 times. Pat the dough out into a disk about 1/2 inch thick. Dip a 2 inch diameter biscuit cutter into some flour, and cut out 8 to 10 rounds. Place rounds about 2 inches apart on prepared baking sheet. Use up remaining dough by patting it into a smaller disk and cutting again.