Cooking On The Ridge: Cranberry Eggnog Cornbread Scones
Ingredients
2 cups all-purpose flour
1/2 cup cornmeal
1/3 cup white sugar
1 tablespoon baking powder
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/3 cup butter, chilled
3/4 cup craisins (sweetened, dried cranberries)
2/3 cup eggnog
Directions
-
Prep 20 m
-
Cook 15 m
-
Ready In 35 m
- Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Lightly grease a baking sheet.
- Stir the flour, cornmeal, sugar, baking powder, and salt together in a mixing bowl until blended. Cut in the butter using a pastry cutter or two knives until coarse crumbs form. Mix in the craisins. Use a fork to stir in the eggnog and make a sticky dough.
- Turn the dough out onto a lightly floured surface; dip hands in flour and knead the dough about 10 times. Pat the dough out into a disk about 1/2 inch thick. Dip a 2 inch diameter biscuit cutter into some flour, and cut out 8 to 10 rounds. Place rounds about 2 inches apart on prepared baking sheet. Use up remaining dough by patting it into a smaller disk and cutting again.
- Bake in preheated oven until risen and golden brown, about 15 minutes. Serve warm or at room temperature.