Emergency Crews Working Horrific Crash On S.R. 60 East In Bartow

Bartow, Florida – Emergency crews are currently working a horrific crash that took place around noon today. The crash involved a single fatality

According to Bartow Police Department’s Eric Sherouse, Public Information Officer, officers are investigating a single vehicle crash on S.R. 60 and Agricola Rd. A vehicle was headed in the West in the westbound lane when it lost control and traveled across the eastbound lanes of S.R.60. The vehicle appears to then have left the roadway, struck a tree and then down into the embankment.





The front of the car burst apart and the engine was separated from the vehicle. The drive which appears to be the only occupant at this time was declared deceased.

We will update this article as more information is received. Please drive carefully.