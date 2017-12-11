Polk Deputies Investigating A Shooting Death In Winter Haven

Polk County Sheriff’s Press Release

Polk County Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating a shooting that resulted in a death of an adult male that occurred around 12:00 p.m. today, at 1101 Lake Cannon Drive West in Inwood (un-incorporated Winter Haven).





There are no other injuries.

Detectives are following up leads and this does not appear to be random.The investigation is ongoing.

(Detectives do not believe this shooting is related to the incident that occurred at the Circle K early yesterday morning, Sunday, December 10, 2017.)