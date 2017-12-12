FHP Investigating Traffic Fatality On S.R. 60 In Mulberry

Mulberry, Florida – The Florida Hwy Patrol is currently working a fatal crash on S.R. 60 near Bailey Rd. in Mulberry.

According to Sgt. Steve Gaskins, Public Information Officer with the Florida Hwy Patrol, one person has been killed in the crash. Westbound lanes of S.R. 60 are closed at Bailey Rd. and traffic is being rerouted. The accident happened around 8 am this morning.





According to witness reports the crash involves a semi-tractor trailer carrying sod and a black car. Multiple victims were also injured in the crash and were evacuated by helicopter.

We will update this article as more information is available.