Winter Haven Murder Suspect Sought

Winter Haven man wanted for First Degree Murder

Polk County Sheriff’s Office Homicide detectives are investigating the murder of 35-year-old Patrick Adam Thrower of Winter Haven. Thrower was shot to death yesterday, Monday, December 11, 2017, at Ave J NW and 25th Street NW in Winter Haven. Detectives have identified the suspect as 32-year-old Johnny Ray Owsley Jr. of Winter Haven. Owsley is a white male, 6’0″ in height, 180lbs, brown hair, and blue eyes. The last vehicle Owsley was driving is a black 2004 Dodge Durango with a Florida tag number, “BTJS12.”





When deputies arrived at the scene Monday, Thrower was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his chest and back and was transported by EMS to LRHMC. Thrower succumbed to his injuries on Monday, December 11th, at 2:00 p.m.

Detectives learned that Owsley arrived at his residence, confronted Thrower, and told him to get out of his (Owsley’s) house. Thrower had been invited to the home by Owsley’s live-in girlfriend. Owsley and Thrower exited the residence together, and then Owsley shot Thrower.

Owsley left in a green Dodge pickup. He has since been seen in a 2004 Dodge Durango.

A warrant for 1st-degree murder has been issued for Owsley. Owsley has a previous Robbery and a DWSLR charge.

Owsley is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached. If anyone has information about the whereabouts of Owsley, please notify Polk County Sheriff’s Office immediately at 863-298-6200 or dial 9-1-1.

To REMAIN ANONYMOUS and be eligible for a CASH REWARD is asked to call HEARTLAND CRIME STOPPERS AT 1-800-226-TIPS or log onto www.P3tips.com to submit your tip via the web. For a secure and password protected mobile app for your smart device, go to the app store and download the free “P3tips” mobile app. No caller ID, no recorded lines, no tracking cookies, no saved IP addresses. Anonymity is Guaranteed!!