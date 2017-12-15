UPDATE: Horrific Crash On S.R. 60 East In Bartow on December 11th

*****UPDATE*******

Regarding the traffic crash fatality which occurred in the 1400 block of SR 60 West:

On 12/11/2017 at 12:23PM, officers responded to a reported traffic crash in the 1400 Block of State Road 60 West, near Stingray Chevrolet. The driver of the vehicle, Kayla Lynn Bosick (Cross), DOB 12/20/89, was found deceased at the scene, as a result of the crash.

Initial investigation indicates that Bosick was driving a 2014 Dodge Charger, traveling west bound on State Road 60 W coming down the overpass in the outside lane of travel. Bosick traveled across the inside lane of travel, onto the median and across the east bound lanes of travel. The vehicle then went up onto the sidewalk and struck a tree on the south side of the roadway. The vehicle went down into the embankment where Bosick was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene.

Speed does appear to be a factor in this crash, which remains under investigation.