Cooking on the Ridge: Peppermint Bark

Ingredients
30 crushed peppermint hard candies, divided
1 1/2 pounds milk chocolate candy, coarsely chopped
1 1/2 pounds white chocolate, chopped
1 teaspoon oil-based peppermint flavoring, or to taste

Directions

  • Prep 20 m

  • Cook 20 m

  • Ready In 1 h 40 m

  1. Spread 1/3 of the peppermint candy over a 9×13-inch baking pan lined with wax paper.
  2. Melt the milk chocolate in the top of a double boiler over just-barely simmering water, stirring frequently and scraping down the sides with a rubber spatula to avoid scorching, just until melted. Pour the melted chocolate over peppermint candy in the prepared pan. Sprinkle another 1/3 of the candy on top of the milk chocolate. Refrigerate until the chocolate hardens, about 30 minutes.
  3. Melt the white chocolate in the top of a double boiler over just-barely simmering water, stirring frequently and scraping down the sides with a rubber spatula to avoid scorching. Stir in the oil-based peppermint flavoring. Pour the white chocolate over the milk chocolate, then spread the remaining 1/3 peppermint candy on top.
  4. Refrigerate until the white chocolate hardens, about 30 minutes. Cut or break into pieces to serve.

