Polk County Clerk of Courts Holiday Office Closures

Holiday Office Closures

Bartow, Fla. (Dec. 18, 2017) – The offices of the Polk County Clerk of Courts & Comptroller will be closed on Monday, December 25 and Tuesday December 26 to allow our staff to enjoy Christmas with their families.

Our offices will re-open for normal business hours on Wednesday, December 27.

The offices will also be closed on Monday, January 1 of 2018 as we ring in the New Year, and re-open on Tuesday, January 2.

As always, we have a variety of services available online 24/7, so you will have access to online records, traffic ticket payments, court payments and court forms during the holiday season.

Clerk Butterfield wishes everyone happy holidays and a wonderful New Year.