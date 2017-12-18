Dailyridge.com

Polk County Clerk of Courts Holiday Office Closures

Polk County News
Holiday Office Closures
Bartow, Fla. (Dec. 18, 2017) – The offices of the Polk County Clerk of Courts & Comptroller will be closed on Monday, December 25 and Tuesday December 26 to allow our staff to enjoy Christmas with their families.
 
Our offices will re-open for normal business hours on Wednesday, December 27.
 
The offices will also be closed on Monday, January 1 of 2018 as we ring in the New Year, and re-open on Tuesday, January 2.
 
As always, we have a variety of services available online 24/7, so you will have access to online records, traffic ticket payments, court payments and court forms during the holiday season.
 
Clerk Butterfield wishes everyone happy holidays and a wonderful New Year.
 
Contact the Polk County Clerk of Courts office at 863-534-4000. Visit the Clerk’s office online at www.polkcountyclerk.net, or like the Polk County Clerk Facebook page for updates and announcements.

