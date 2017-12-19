Two Suspects Charged in Making a Destructive Device

On November 28, 2017, around 10:00 p.m., Brian Wilson, 20 years of age, and Michael Stein, 20 years of age, did willfully and unlawfully make, possess, and place a destructive device. The device that the defendant made is known as, “The Works Bomb”. The mixture of a chemical and aluminum foil reacts and causes the gas to expand which ultimately ends up causing the bottle to explode.

The above two subjects made two of these destructive devices in the parking lot of the Common Ground Park located at 1000 E. Edgewood Drive in Lakeland, Florida. The subjects after making the destructive devices placed them in the parking lot. According to subjects during the interview the destructive devices did not explode. The subjects made the destructive device after 9:00 p.m. and no children were present.

Both subjects then made one more destructive device in the area of Lake Hollingsworth Drive and Hollingsworth Oak Drive. This destructive device was placed by Brian Wilson in-between the pathway and the water’s edge in a grassy area. The destructive device was made after 10:00 p.m.

All three destructive devices were recovered by the Lakeland Police Department on November 29, 2017. On December 4, 2017, Michael Stein was interviewed with his attorney present, and he admitted to being the one responsible for the idea, the making, and the placing of these destructive devices. Stein stated his intentions was never to try and harm anyone, but this was something he had done as a younger person and he was trying to show his friends what this could do. Wilson was also interviewed and admitted to his involvement.

Both of the subjects actions are a violation of Florida State Statue 790.161(1). A person who willfully and unlawfully makes, possesses, throws, projects, places, discharges, or attempts to make, possess, throw, project, place, or discharges and destructive device commits a felony of the third degree.

Both subjects had no intent to harm anyone by making this device. A complaint affidavit was sent to the State Attorney’s Office charging:

Michael Robert Stein, 20 years old, Lakeland, Florida – Charged with 3 cts of Making a Destructive Device, F3.

Brian Edward Wilson, 20 years old, Lakeland, Florida – Charged with 1 ct of Making a Destructive Device, F3.

Original Release:

LAKELAND, FL – (November 29, 2017) The Lakeland Police Department is currently investigating two suspicious homemade bottle devices found at separate locations this morning. Both were plastic bottles containing an unknown liquid substance and aluminum foil inside. Neither device was activated.

The first bottle was located at approximately 7:11 a.m. inside the north parking lot of CommonGround Park,1000 E. Edgewood Drive, by a Parks and Recreation employee who was cleaning the grounds. The second suspicious homemade bottle was reported at 10:01 a.m. by a pedestrian walking Lake Hollingsworth. The plastic bottle was located on the east side of Lake Hollingsworth, near the Hollingsworth Oaks intersection, approximately 25 feet off the bike path, near the shoreline.

Lakeland Police and Lakeland Fire Departments responded to both locations and secured the scenes. The Tampa Police Department’s Bomb Squad responded to the Hollingsworth location, neutralized the device and are continuing to process evidence.

All City Parks have been checked for similar suspicious devices. These devices appear to be made from common household items and do not create incendiary explosions, however, they can be hazardous to anyone making them as well as anyone who may encounter them.

There are no suspects at this time and the public should call 911 if they see anything suspicious.