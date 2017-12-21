Amtrak Train Crashes Into Semi Tractor Trailer In Auburndale

Auburndale, Florida – Emergency responders are on scene of an Amtrak train vs. semi-tractor trailer in Auburndale.

It appears as if the Amtrak train traveling East struck the trailer portion of a semi that had just crossed over the tracks that cross Recker Hwy near Derby Avenue in Auburndale. The train dragged the trailer a short distance before coming to a complete stop. There are no injuries to anyone on the train or to the driver of the semi.





The accident reportedly occurred just prior to 3pm.

This a developing situation and we will update as soon as possible.