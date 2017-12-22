In Loving Memory Of

Richard L. Joyce – 6/6/1947 – 12/20/2017

Richard L. Joyce Sr., of Lake Wales, Florida passed away Wednesday, December 20, 2017 at Lake Wales Medical Center.





He was born June 6, 1947 in Newcastle, Indiana to the late Paul E. and Mabel L. (Jones) Joyce. He was a Manager for McDonald’s Restaurant’s and of the Methodist faith.

He was preceded in death by his sister Carolyn Harpp. He is survived by his wife of 50 years Wanda K. Joyce, daughters; Rhonda K. Bowers (Leroy) of Manassas, VA, Renee L. Joyce of Lake Wales, FL, sons; Richard L. Joyce Jr. (Melissa) of Lake Wales, Rod E. Joyce (Missy) of Winter Haven, FL, Robb W. Joyce (Maria) of Winter Haven, FL, adopted daughter Tammy Norton (Rich) of Beach Grove, Indiana, sister; Judith A. Trussler of Crowley, TX, brother; Everett P. Joyce (Doylie) of Greenfield, IN, 16 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren, foster parents of 38 children over 16 years along with raising their own children, survived by several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held 11:00am Saturday, December 23, 2017 until service time at 12:00pm at the Marion Nelson Funeral Home with Pastor Nathan Osbourne officiating. Marion Nelson Funeral Home handling arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family and the webcast may be viewed at www.marionnelsonfuneralhome.com .