One Person Killed In Crash On Cypress Gardens Rd. In Winter Haven

Polk County Sheriffs Office Press Release

Around 5:30 p.m. on December 22, 2017, the PCSO Emergency Communications Center (ECC) received a 911 call regarding a two-vehicle crash on Cypress Gardens Road at Lameraux Road, Winter Haven. The Winter Haven Fire Department, Polk County Fire Rescue, and PCSO deputies responded to the scene. Upon arrival they found 81-year-old Dorothy Jean Stricklen of Audubon Rd in Winter Haven deceased in her vehicle, a 2013 silver Toyota SUV. The other driver, 25-year-old Shelby Lynn Lee of South Lake Star Blvd in Lake Wales, who was driving a 2013 green Ford F-150, was not injured.





Cypress Gardens Road in the area of the crash is a two-lane road that connects numerous residential neighborhoods. It has grass shoulders and a 40 mph speed limit. Lameraux Road is a two lane road that runs north off Cypress Gardens Road, also connecting numerous neighborhoods. There is a stop sign on southbound Lameraux Road at the intersection with Cypress Gardens Road.

Evidence at the scene and witness statements indicate that Stricklen was southbound on Lameraux Road at the intersection with Cypress Gardens Road. It is unclear at this time if she stopped at the stop sign. She attempted to turn from southbound Lameraux Road onto eastbound Cypress Gardens Road, but pulled into the path of Lee’s pick-up truck, which was westbound on Cypress Gardens Road and unable to stop.

Both drivers were seat belted and the airbags in both vehicles deployed. Both were the only occupants of their vehicles.

There were no signs of impairment on the part of either driver. Excessive speed is not believed to be a factor for either vehicle. Distracted driving does not appear to be a factor. No civil or criminal charges are expected. Cypress Gardens Road was closed in both directions for approximately 4 hours during the investigation