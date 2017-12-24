50 Yr Old Motorcyclist Killed In S.R. 60 Saturday

Polk County Sheriff’s Press Release

On 12/23/17, around 3:50 p.m. PCSO Deputies responded to a motorcycle vs. vehicle crash located at SR 60 and Bonnie Mine Rd in Mulberry. Upon arrival of emergency personnel, life saving measures (CPR) were attempted on the injured motorcyclist and he was transported to Bartow Memorial Hospital by ground.





Preliminary investigation suggests traffic had come to a complete stop at the railroad crossing on Hwy 60 east just east of Bonnie Mine Rd in Mulberry. During this time, 50-year-old Douglas Kates of Blown Feather Lane in Mulberry was operating a 2012 black Yamaha R1 at a high rate of speed while he was traveling east on SR 60. Kates was unable to stop his motorcycle in time due to his speed and he struck the rear of a stopped 2015 Jeep Patriot, being driven by 52-year-old James Nimmo of North Nashua Ave in Mulberry. Kates was ejected from the motorcycle and his head struck the rear tailgate of the Jeep. Emergency personnel attempted life saving measures but Kates was pronounced deceased after being transported to the hospital.

At the time of the crash, Kates was wearing a helmet and the occupants of the Jeep were both wearing their seatbelts.

Witnesses were located and confirmed Kates was driving at a high rate of speed through traffic prior to the crash.