Multiple People Killed In Bartow Plane Crash

Polk County Sheriff’s Office Press Release

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office and Polk County Fire Rescue are on the scene of a twin-engine plane crash at the Bartow Airbase at the end of a runway near Ben Durrance Road in Bartow (the Bartow Airbase is located just off of US 17 near Spirit Lake Road). The cross street for Ben Durrance Rd is Bomber Road.





There are several deaths. The PCSO ECC received the call at 7:20 a.m. this morning. PCSO will conduct the death investigations, and the NTSB and FAA will investigate the cause of the crash – they have been notified and are enroute.