Polk Deputies Conducting Homicide Investigation

Lakeland, Florida – The PCSO Emergency Communications Center (ECC) received a call around 7:30 p.m. on Monday, December 25, 2017, in reference to a deceased adult male in his home on East Peachtree Street in Lakeland. Once the death was determined to be suspicious, Homicide Detectives and Crime Scene Investigators arrived and have been processing the scene, conducting interviews, conducting a neighborhood canvass, and trying to locate the victim’s next-of-kin to notify them of the death.





We will update this article as soon as more information is available.