Dailyridge.com

, / 361 0

Cooking on the Ridge: Chicken Marsala Florentine

Cooking On The Ridge
SHARE
Home Cooking On The Ridge Cooking on the Ridge: Chicken Marsala Florentine

Cooking on the Ridge: Chicken Marsala Florentine

Ingredients

Directions

  • Prep 10 m


  • Cook 25 m

  • Ready In 35 m

  1. Place chicken breasts between two pieces of wax paper, and pound to 1/4 inch thick with a meat mallet. Dust chicken with flour, salt , pepper and oregano.
  2. In a skillet, fry chicken in olive oil over medium heat. Cook until done, turning to cook evenly. Set aside, and keep warm.
  3. In the same pan, melt the butter over medium heat; add mushrooms, sun-dried tomatoes, and Marsala wine. Cook for approximately 10 minutes, stirring occasionally. Mix in spinach, and cook for about 2 minutes. Serve over chicken.

FROM THE NETWORK

SPONSOR

PASSWORD RESET

Back to Login

LOG IN