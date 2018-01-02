Lake Wales Woman Killed & Others Injured In Airboat Crash Early New Years Day

Lake Wales, Florida – A Lake Wales woman and 3 others were injured in an airboat crash early New Years Day.

On January 1, 2018, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) received a call about an airboat accident in Crooked Lake near Frostproof in Polk County. The accident occurred at approximately 1:40 a.m. and involved a 13ft. airboat. Four people were on board the airboat at the time of the accident, three adults and one juvenile. An adult male sustained serious injuries from the accident. Another adult on board and one juvenile sustained minor injuries. Sadly, one adult female died from her injuries, and next of kin has been notified.





The deceased is Stephanie Clemons Wright, 44, of Lake Wales, Florida. This accident investigation is ongoing and the FWC is being assisted by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. Specific details regarding the crash have not been released, but one person on the scene advised that it appears the boat struck a barbed wire fence. Family members advise in a facebook post that it was “a freak accident”.

Editor’s Note: Stephanie Wright was an avid reader and supporter of the DailyRidge.Com. She often brought us stories of children with local needs in the Lake Wales area so that we could bring some attention to them. She always seemed to put others needs in front of her own from our perspective. Our prayers go out to her family.