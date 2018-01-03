Polk County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Murder In Polk City Home

Polk City, Florida – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a homicide investigation near the 7400 block on Berkley Road in Polk City.

Preliminary information so far is as follows:





The Polk County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call around 1:45 p.m. on Wednesday, January 3, 2018, in reference to a deceased adult male in a home. Once the death was determined to be suspicions, Homicide Detectives and Crime Scene Investigators arrived and have been processing the scene, conducting interviews, and conducting a neighborhood canvass.