PCSO In Need of Substitute School Crossing Guards

PCSO is seeking qualified men and women in various locations in Polk County who desire to work as a substitute crossing guard.





The locations would include Highland City, Bartow, and the Combee and Crystal Lake areas of Lakeland. The substitute should be available to work for one hour and twenty minutes in the morning between the hours of 6:30 a.m. and 8:30 a.m., and for 45 minutes in the afternoon between the hours of 2:30 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. when scheduled to work a crossing.

School Crossing Guard services are provided by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office through funds provided by the Polk County Board of County Commissioners. This vital program provides adult crossing guards at selected hazardous school crossings to ensure the safety of our elementary school children walking to and from school.

Anyone interested in applying for a position should contact the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at (863)534-7330.