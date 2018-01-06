Polk Teenager Struck & Killed Late Friday Night

Polk County Sheriff’s Office

The PCSO Traffic Unit is investigating a traffic fatality that occurred in Lakeland late Friday night January 5, 2017, during which a pedestrian was struck and killed by a car.





Preliminary Information is as follows:

Around 10:22 p.m. on Friday, January 6, 2018, a 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe being driven by 36-year-old Rodney Schmitz of Lakeland was heading westbound on Knight Station Road in Lakeland, near the 3600 block when it struck pedestrian 18-year-old Charles Goode of Lakeland, who was walking westbound on the roadway.

Physical evidence shows Goode was walking with his back to oncoming traffic when he was struck. Polk County Fire and EMS also responded and pronounced the pedestrian deceased at the crash site.

The investigation is ongoing.

The roadway was closed during the investigation for approximately 5 hours.