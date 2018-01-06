Woman Killed On Hwy 27 During Police Chase

Press Release Lake Wales Police Department





On January 6, 2018, at approximately 7:30 AM, officers of the Lake Wales Police Department responded to C Street in Lake Wales in reference to a family disturbance. Upon arrival, officers began their initial investigation. During the investigation, Jacoiya Jabera Jackson left the scene in a vehicle. Officer Harmon relayed to Officer Hampton, Jacoiya’s license was suspended. Officer Hampton headed in the direction Jacoiya had left and tried to catch up to her. As this was unfolding, Officer McVey learned Jacoiya had battered the victim during the disturbance. Officer Hampton was able to catch up to Jacoiya at U.S. 27 and Chalet Suzanne Road. Officer Hampton attempted to initiate a traffic stop on Jacoiya just north of this intersection using his lights and siren. Jacoiya fled northbound on U.S. 27 for a short distance before crashing just north of the intersection at Waverly Road after attempting to avoid colliding with another vehicle. Jacoiya was ejected. Officer Hampton rendered aid, however Jacoiya died as a result of her injuries at the scene from this single vehicle crash. Further investigation from Officer McVey revealed Jacoiya had driven to C Street to confront the victim. Jacoiya had not only battered the victim, but had threatened to kill the victim in front of the victim’s four-year-old child with a knife she was holding. During the disturbance, the victim attempted to call 911 for help. Jacoiya committed a strong-armed robbery and deprived the victim from the use of 911 when she forcibly removed the victim’s phone from her hand and tried to take it with her. The victim did sustain minor injuries from the battery and the victim’s children are safe.

Jacoiya was driving a grey 2012 Hyundai. Her license has been suspended since January 4, 2010. Jacoiya has a criminal history to include failure to appear on driving on a suspended license, petit theft and retail theft. Jacoiya was 26 years of age and from Sanford, Florida. Jacoiya’s family has been notified.

The traffic homicide investigation is being conducted by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. The criminal investigation is being conducted by the Lake Wales Police Department.