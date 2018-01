Woman Escapes Serious Injury When Car Goes Under Semi-Trailer On Polk City Road

Woman Escapes Serious Injury When Car Goes Under Semi-Trailer On Polk City Road

Haines City, Florida – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office responded to an accident that was located 1.7 miles East of 557 on Polk City Road this morning, around 6:23 a.m. A Semi-Tractor trailer was making an illegal U-turn on a curve (and it was still dark out). A car struck the truck.





The 30 yr. old female driver in a white vehicle was pinned and suffered from non-life threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital.