Help Identify Suspect Who Broke into United Methodist Church in Lake Wales

Lake Wales
On January 4, 2018 this unidentified suspect used a brick to break a window and enter the First United Methodist Church of Lake Wales, located at 230 N 5th St. The suspect was inside for a brief time before exiting through a door. It does not appear the suspect stole any property while inside the church.


If you have any information on the suspect’s identity please contact Detective Aubrey Davis at (863) 678-4223 extension 276 or [email protected]. You can also remain anonymous and contact Heartland Crime Stoppers at (800) 226-8477 or www.P3tips.com.

