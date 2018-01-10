LWMC BREAKS GROUND FOR EXPANDED WOUND HEALING CENTER





Lake Wales, FL – Lake Wales Medical Center held a groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday afternoon to mark the start of construction on its new, expanded Wound Healing Center.

At 5,100 square feet, the new center, to be located at the corner of Hwy. 60 and 11th Street, will nearly double the size of the current wound center.

“This is an exciting milestone for us,” said hospital CEO Rebecca Brewer. “It marks a significant investment in our community, and we are happy to be able to expand on the already great service we are offering to patients in our area.”

The Lake Wales Wound Healing Center offers highly specialized wound care to patients suffering from diabetic ulcers, pressure ulcers, infections and other chronic wounds which have not healed in a reasonable amount of time. Advanced treatments include negative pressure wound therapy, bio-engineered skin substitutes, hyperbaric oxygen therapy, biological and biosynthetic dressings and growth factor therapies.

The new center will include 6 patient treatment rooms, three hyperbaric treatment chambers, a private waiting area for hyperbaric therapy patients, and a larger lobby with enhanced wheelchair and stretcher accessibility. It is expected to open in Q4 this year.

“Our Wound Center is among the top 4 percent in the nation,” said Dr. James Nelson, Medical Director of the Wound Healing Center. “We’ve won the Center of Excellence award four years in a row, and the Center of Distinction award 5 years in a row.”

Tiffany Rodriguez, RN, program director, noted that many of the wound center’s patients become “family” to the staff.

“We get to spend a lot of time with our patients, and we’re truly invested in helping them get a great outcome,” Rodriguez said. “This new larger facility will help us provide an even better environment in which they can receive care.”

The hospital is partnering with developer Fischbach Land Company on the project, along with architect Chapuis Design Group, Precise Construction, and the engineering firms of ICT and Quigg Engineering Inc.

Photo Info: From left, Lake Wales Medical Center CEO Rebecca Brewer, Dr. James Nelson, Tiffany Rodriguez, Amanda Williams, Mayor Gene Fultz, and Lake Wales Chamber Chairman Wayne Weathersby throw the first shovels of dirt for the new Wound Healing Center at Lake Wales Medical Center. (Photo courtesy of Allison Williams / The Daily Ridge )