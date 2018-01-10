Ribs on the Ridge





Feb 23, 2018 – Feb 24, 2018

5:00 pm – 5:00 pm

Haines City’s 10th annual BBQ competition will be held on February 23, 2018 from 5 PM to 9 PM and February 24, 2018 from 10 AM to 5 PM.

Ribs on the Ridge draws barbecue teams from across Florida and the nation. Professional and amateur teams compete for cash prizes, trophies, and bragging rights.

Enjoy live entertainment throughout the event. Admission is FREE.

If you love BBQ this is an event you don’t want to miss!!!

This competition sanctioned by the Florida Bar-B-Que Association, is a qualifier for: