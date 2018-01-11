Jim Weaver Awarded Rotarian of the Year

On December 14, the Lake Wales Breakfast Rotary club hosted past District Governor, Joyce Gunter.





She presented the most prestigious award of District 6890, Rotarian of the Year, to Jim Weaver for his dedication to the work in Honduras.

“Jim Weaver epitomizes what it means to be a Rotarian. He has encouraged other clubs to join our international efforts in Honduras and shares the spirit of doing good in the world with his great vision”,

Joyce said as she presented the award.

We are honored to have this truly special Rotarian in the Lake Wales Breakfast Rotary club.