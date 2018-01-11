NEW YEAR, NEW YOU PROGRAM FOR WOMEN





Lake Wales, FL – “New Year, New You!” is the topic of the January Healthy Woman program, presented jointly by Lake Wales Medical Center and Heart of Florida Regional Medical Center, on Thursday, Jan. 25, at 6 p.m. at Church on the Move, 2039 SR 60 E. in Lake Wales.

“We designed this program to be a fun night for women, where they can learn and ask questions about some of the topics that are of most interest to them,” said Maryemma Bachelder, LWMC spokesperson. “We’re taking the hottest topics from women’s magazines and bringing them to life with this program.”

Topics and speakers include:

Cosmetic procedures, including breast reconstruction, augmentation and reduction, body contouring and facial aesthetics, presented by Dr. Tutu Cheng

Weight loss surgical procedures including Sleeve Gastrectomy and Mini Gastric Bypass, presented by Marianne Lehman, RN, Bariatric Program Director

The latest in breast care services for those with breast cancer, and screening services for those without breast cancer, presented by Dr. Paul Williams

Minimally invasive procedures offered in the physician’s office for the treatment of spider veins and varicose veins, presented by Dr. Fred Silvestri

The latest guidelines on blood pressure, designed to reduce your chances of heart attack and stroke, presented by Dr. Carolyn Pass

Innovative treatment options for bladder incontinence, whether you have minor leakage when you laugh or cough, or something more serious, presented by the office of Dr. Ilan Bornstein

“We’ll be presenting the information in a format that makes it easy for women to get information and also ask questions of our experts, while maintaining their privacy if they choose,” Bachelder said. “We’ll also have opportunity for women to visit information tables for each of these topics to ask more questions. Additionally, we’ll be able to book appointments that night for anyone interested in following up with one of these physicians.”

To register, visit www.LakeWalesMedicalCenter.com and click on Healthy Woman on the Home page, and then click on “Already a Member” to see the list of scheduled programs. Questions? Call 863-240-0894.