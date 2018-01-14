Dailyridge.com

1st Annual Grills Gone Wild Barbeque Competition

Davenport
February 16th 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

February 17th 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Davenport Community Center

5 South Allapaha Ave., Davenport, FL. 33836

  • Live entertainment throughout this event.
  • Professional and amateur teams compete for cash prizes, trophies, and bragging rights.
  • Come ready to taste or eat the best Barbeque in town.

This competition is sanctioned by the Florida Bar-B-Que Association and is a qualifier for:

  • The Jack Daniels Invitational- Lynchburg, Tn.
  • The American Royal- Kansas City

For additional information please call 863-419-3300 ext. 138 or visit our website at www.mydavenport.org

 

