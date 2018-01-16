Cal-Maine Egg Farm in Lake Wales Accused of Abusing Its Chickens

Lake Wales, FL – January 16, 2018-





Animal Rights Activist Group claims Cal-Maine Egg Farm in Lake Wales, Florida has been abusing its chickens.

The Animal Recovery Mission (ARM) released its undercover investigation of the alleged factory farm animal abuse. Cal-Maine is a public company and is the largest producer and marketer of shell eggs in the United States.

During ARM’s two Month undercover operation, an undercover investigator, a retired US Army serviceman decorated with tours of Afghanistan and Iraq, captured disturbing surveillance footage of battery caged hens. The hens are overcrowded in cages where they are trampled and strangled to death after becoming wedged in the cages. Hens are living amongst dead chickens and die regularly from dehydration, starvation, egg binding and illnesses contracted from forcibly living in unsanitary conditions.

Footage obtained by ARM’s Investigator, exposes what can be described as the most deplorable living conditions and inhumane treatment subjected to laying hens in the egg production industry. The operative documented the hens in overcrowded cages where up to 10 birds were contained in one small battery cage. Inadequate water, food and sanitary environments, involving moving ‘walls of cockroaches’ existing amongst the trapped birds close quarters, were captured. ARM also witnessed extreme abuse and torture to the hens who were kicked, punched, thrown, slammed against the ground, beaten to death with sticks, pulled apart alive, and jammed in cage doors where they suffered agonizing deaths from being crushed. These brutal actions are being executed by both employees of the facility and managers alike and are clear violations of company codes of conducts and animal welfare policies required to be a humane certified business.

Following it’s investigation, ARM bought forward evidence from its in-depth investigation to law enforcement agents. As a result, a Cal-Maine manager, known as Matthew, has since been charged with animal cruelty, including excessive and inhumane beating upon animals under his supervision. ARM is currently working with Investigator J. Scarborough with the Polk County Sheriffs Office and assisting in any way needed with their investigation.

The Cal-Maine investigation is a part of ARM’s newly developed factory farming division in it’s efforts to expose crimes against animals in factory settings and to raise awareness to society who are purchasing these products, unaware of the abuse.

Exclusive video of this investigation can be viewed by clicking on this link: https://vimeo.com/251082120

