SILVER ALERT *** 81-Year-Old John Henry Shiver*** Lakeland

Polk County Sheriff’s Office detectives have issued a SILVER ALERT for 81-year-old John Henry Shiver (DOB: 03/20/36), who was last seen at about 12:30 p.m. at Lakeland Regional Health, Tuesday, January 16, 2018.





Shiver has Alzheimer’s, and is insulin dependent. He is driving a silver 2009 Toyota Tacoma Pickup truck (FL license tag: J212MG).

He is described as a white male, 5-07, 170lbs, gray hair, blue eyes, wearing blue jeans, black velcro sneakers, navy blue CSX jacket.

He resides at 3408 Sutton Hills Drive South in Lakeland.

If you have any information regarding Mr Shiver’s whereabouts, please contact Detective McLeod at 863-287-4562 or the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at 863-298-6200.