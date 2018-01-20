Suspect in Burglary in Witner Haven Home Identified and Arrested

Suspect in burglary of Winter Haven home identified and arrested.





53 year old Darryl Teal (DOB 1-23-64, Homeless) was positively identified after he was seen on video broadcast through the media and on social media. Police received numerous tips, including a family member and a Polk County Deputy who identified him.

Detectives started searching for Teal throughout the afternoon, ultimately locating him in Eloise in the area of 2nd St and Snively Ave riding a bike. Teal was wearing the same clothes that he had on in the video of the interior of the victim’s home. Teal was transported to the Winter Haven Police Department and when asked about the burglary, Teal refused to speak with detectives. At this time, it is unclear if Teal knew the victim.

“We want to thank the media and the public for making sure this video was sent out and shared so quickly,” said Chief Charlie Bird. “There is no doubt that everyone coming together to spread the video helped make a quick identification.”

Teal, who has an extensive criminal history was booked into the Polk County Jail this evening.

Teal’s criminal history includes:

Petit Theft 08/25/2017

Trespassing- 08/25/2017

Resisting Officer w/o Violence- 08/25/17

Petit Theft- 08/25/17

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia- 06/14/16

Petit Theft- 06/14/2001

Resist Officer w/o Violence- 12/22/14

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia- 12/22/14

Knowingly DWLSR (3rd Conviction) – 12/22/14

Knowingly DWLSR (2nd Conviction) – 11/15/13

Possession of Methamphetamine- 01/10/12

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia- 01-10-12

DWLSR- 12/18/2002

Armed Robbery w/ Deadly Weapon- 02/24/94

Possession of Cocaine- 04/17/91

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia- 04/17/91