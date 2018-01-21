Dailyridge.com

Home Lake Wales Possible Bomb Threat Investigation Underway at Eagle Ridge Mall

Possible Bomb Threat Investigation Underway at Eagle Ridge Mall

Lake Wales
SHARE
, / 8436 0

We have reports of a suspicious packages placed throughout Eagle Ridge Mall, suspected to be homemade bombs.  Suspect was seen fleeing wearing a ski-mask.


The mall is currently being evacuated.

Please stay away from the area and check back here for updates as this situation unfolds.

 

Update: 6:13PM

Whitnesses on scene are stating they seen several suspisious packages around the mall. Attention was drawn to the situation after people heard something that sounded like firecrackers exploding.

The suspect was seen fleeing the scene wearing a ski mask.

 

FROM THE NETWORK

SPONSOR

PASSWORD RESET

Back to Login

LOG IN