PCSO Seeking Public’s Help for Information on a Fatal Hit & Run

The PCSO Traffic Unit is investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash that occurred around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, January 21, 2018, and is seeking the public’s help.





Preliminary information so far is as follows:

On January 21, 2018 at approximately 11:30 PM, the PCSO Emergency Communications Center (ECC) received a 911 call in reference to an adult male pedestrian who had been struck by a vehicle in front of International Market World, 1052 US Hwy 92 West in Auburndale. It appears the victim was struck by a vehicle in the westbound turn lane that turns into the Flea Market. The vehicle would have been traveling westbound.

The victim has been positively identified as 45-year-old Eduardo Sanchez of Dietz Road in Bartow.

“We’re hoping someone saw something in the area at the time this man was killed. No matter how insignificant you think something is, if you saw or heard something suspicious, please, please give us a call. Whomever killed this man needs to be identified and arrested.” – Grady Judd, Sheriff

If anyone has information about this incident they are urged to contact the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at 863-298-6200.

Anyone with information who wants to REMAIN ANONYMOUS and be eligible for a CASH REWARD is asked to call HEARTLAND CRIME STOPPERS AT 1-800-226-TIPS or log onto www.P3tips.com to submit your tip via the web. For a secure and password protected mobile app for your smart device, go to the app store and download the free “P3tips” mobile app. No caller ID, no recorded lines, no tracking cookies, no saved IP addresses. Anonymity is Guaranteed!!